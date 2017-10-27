San Francisco Named ‘Coolest City In America’

Forbes has published their results for the “coolest cities in America” for 2017 and San Francisco has been given top honors.

9 factors were weighed in the study to determine the rankings:

Quality and quantity of recreational options, including sporting events, parks and zoos. Share of non-chain restaurants in each city. Percentage of commuters who use “eco-friendly” means of transportation such as bikes, mass transit or hybrid/electric cars. Number of coffee shops, coffee roasters, and breweries. Number of bars and clubs. Net migration from 2010 to 2016. Share of the population aged 25 to 34. Diversity levels determined by Sperling’s Diversity Index. Small business employment growth between 2010 and 2015.

San Francisco did very well in the food, diversity, and transportation aspects of the study.

San Jose came in at #6 thanks to job growth and hybrid car ownership.

Seattle (#2), San Diego (#3), New Orleans (#4), and Portland (#5) rounded out the top 5.

Go to Forbes for more details and the full list of cities.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.