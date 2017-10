SF Symphony Winter Show Includes Bach, ‘Home Alone,’ Seth MacFarlane, And More

The San Francisco Symphony holiday performance schedule runs November 30 through December 31, 2017 and includes a mixture of new and traditional holiday favorites.

Traditional music offerings include Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, Peter and the Wolf, and Handel’s Messiah. The Holidays will also have feature films with a live orchestra screenings of North By Northwest, Home Alone, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The diverse schedule is rounded out by some big names performing with the Symphony like Seal, Armistead Maupin, and Seth MacFarlane.

Here’s the full schedule (as of 10/27):

Seal with the San Francisco Symphony

Thursday, November 30

North By Northwest — Feature Film with Live Orchestra

Friday, December 1 – Saturday, December 2

Music for Families: Stringing it All Together: The Elements of Music-Making

Saturday, December 2

Deck the Hall

Sunday, December 3 – Sunday, December 3

Holiday Brass

Sunday, December 3

Cirque de la Symphonie

Wednesday, December 6 – Thursday, December 7

Holiday Gaiety with Armistead Maupin and the SF Symphony

Friday, December 8

Bach Collegium Japan Plays J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Saturday, December 9

Peter and the Wolf

Sunday, December 10

A Merry-Achi Christmas

Sunday, December 10

“Holiday Soul” with the San Francisco Symphony

Tuesday, December 12 – Wednesday, December 13

Handel’s Messiah

Thursday, December 14 – Friday, December 15

Home Alone — Feature Film with Live Orchestra

Saturday, December 16 – Sunday, December 17

Christian Tetzlaff Plays Bach in Recital

Sunday, December 17

A Charlie Brown Christmas — LIVE!

Thursday, December 21 – Sunday, December 24

A New Year’s Event with Seth MacFarlane and the San Francisco Symphony

Sunday, December 31

For more details and to purchase tickets head over to www.sfsymphony.org.

