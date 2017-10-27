THIS WEEKEND: POPTOPIA – HI/LO FOR FRONT ROW

Guess the amount of candy corn in the POPTOPIA Jack O’Lantern and win Front Row.

This weekend, 99.7 NOW! is giving you a chance at winning FRONT ROW tickets to the SOLD OUT POPTOPIA on Saturday, December 2nd at the SAP Center.

HOW TO WIN:

❶ Hit us up twice an hour, every hour, 12 PM – 5 PM, Saturday & Sunday (solicits at top & bottom of each hour).

❷ Guess the amount of candy corn in the Jack O’Lantern and win Front Row POPTOPIA tickets.

❸ In the event that no one is able to guess the correct amount of candy corn, the daily prize will be awarded to the person with the closest guess.

Click here for Official Saturday Contest Rules.

Click here for Official Sunday Contest Rules.