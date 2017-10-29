“Stranger Things” Actor Denied Entry Into U.S. Over Traces of Cocaine

(CBS NEWS) – “Stranger Things” actor Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles, a law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

The official said Friday that a customs canine sniffed Heaton’s luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers found a small amount of cocaine.

The official said Heaton, a British citizen, was refused entry into the U.S. at the airport and returned to London. He wasn’t arrested and no charges were filed.

The incident forced Heaton to miss the Westwood premiere of “Stranger Things,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Heaton stars as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix supernatural drama. His publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

Season two of “Stranger Things” debuted on Netflix on Friday, October 27th.

