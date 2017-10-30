Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Ayesha Curry’s Barbecue Restaurant Set To Open In November

Ayesha Curry (credit: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
According to Eater SF, Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry’s restaurant International Smoke will open in San Francisco on November 13th.

The project that began as part of Michael Mina’s incubator, the Mina Test Kitchen, will occupy the bottom floor of the Millennium Tower at 301 Mission Street.

The idea behind the restaurant is the exploration of different types of barbecue and smoked foods from around the world. Everything from St. Louis-style ribs and pastrami to smoked tomato salad and Thai-style barbecue shrimp.

 

