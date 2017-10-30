Bruce Willis Wins Halloween With Twins From ‘The Shining’ Costume

Bruce Willis and his assistant Stephen J. Eads donned blue dresses and wigs for M. Night Shyamalan annual ‘Shyamaween’ Costume Party in Philadelphia.

Though neither shaved off their beards, the duo nailed the Grady Twins costumes from the 1980 Stanley Kubrick classic The Shining.

Lucky for everyone not in attendance, Willis’ Unbreakable co-star Samuel L. Jackson tweeted out a picture of the pair.

Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017

