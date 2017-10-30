Facts About Candy Corn For National Candy Corn Day

Today is National Candy Corn Day, so we decided to give you some fast facts about the seasonal candy.

Created by George Renninger.

Was originally named “Chicken Feed”.

Candy corn has 3.57 calories per kernel.

More than 35 million pounds of candy corn will be produced this year, which is equal to nearly 9 billion pieces – enough to circle the moon nearly four times if laid end-to-end.

Halloween accounts for 75% of the annual candy corn production.

A cup of candy corn has fewer calories than a cup of raisins.