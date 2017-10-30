Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Facts About Candy Corn For National Candy Corn Day

Today is National Candy Corn Day, so we decided to give you some fast facts about the seasonal candy.

  • Created by George Renninger.
  • Was originally named “Chicken Feed”.
  • Candy corn has 3.57 calories per kernel.
  • More than 35 million pounds of candy corn will be produced this year, which is equal to nearly 9 billion pieces – enough to circle the moon nearly four times if laid end-to-end.
  • Halloween accounts for 75% of the annual candy corn production.
  • A cup of candy corn has fewer calories than a cup of raisins.
