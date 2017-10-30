Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Internet Losing It Over Cheeseburger Emojis

Filed Under: Apple, Emojis, Google
(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The internet has a new debate raging over what is a correct cheeseburger emoji.

It centers around Google’s emoji that places the cheese under the patty. While many argue that the cheese must go on top of the burger others have chimed in by pointing out that Apple’s emoji also gets it wrong by placing the lettuce under the patty.

Google CEO has chimed in …

Conventional wisdom has the order bun, lettuce, tomato, cheese, patty, and bun.

That being said, according to Emojipedia.org, most of the companies with emojis get this order wrong.

emojicheese Internet Losing It Over Cheeseburger Emojis

(Emojipedia)

 

feet Internet Losing It Over Cheeseburger EmojisBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live