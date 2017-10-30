Internet Losing It Over Cheeseburger Emojis

The internet has a new debate raging over what is a correct cheeseburger emoji.
It centers around Google’s emoji that places the cheese under the patty. While many argue that the cheese must go on top of the burger others have chimed in by pointing out that Apple’s emoji also gets it wrong by placing the lettuce under the patty.
Google CEO has chimed in …
Conventional wisdom has the order bun, lettuce, tomato, cheese, patty, and bun.
That being said, according to Emojipedia.org, most of the companies with emojis get this order wrong.
