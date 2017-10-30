Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.30.17)

The guys had some adventures this weekend, Cardi B got engaged to Offset from Migos live on stage, and Greg met Lisa Vanderpump in LA. The guys discuss the new season of Stranger Things, we give you the lowdown in Freaky Florida, and Jackie tells you who to avoid in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in about ruined relationships over money, One Direction reached The Beatles level with album sales, and the World Series is on!

