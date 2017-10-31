Cardi B & Migos’ Offset Get Engaged

By Hayden Wright

Hot on the heels of her epic Migos-Nicki Minaj collaboration “Motor Sport,” Cardi B got engaged to Offset from the rap group Migos during a Friday night concert. The pair have been dating since early this year and sealed the deal with an onstage proposal.

“Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me,” Cardi wrote on Instagram afterward. “For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let’s make a lot shmoney and love together.”

Cardi recently hinted that marriage and family were in her future.

“I need to make money for my family and my future family,” she told Rolling Stone. “I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house.”

See video of Cardi’s engagement here, and check out her bling below.