Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.31.17)

Halloween is finally here, Selena Gomez has called it quits with The Weeknd after 10 months, and we discuss celebrity makeup lines. We reveal the jack-o-lantern winner, Maribeth sings her spooky Halloween songs, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us ghost stories, and Wendy Williams passed out live on her TV show.

