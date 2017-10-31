Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (10.31.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Wendy Williams

Halloween is finally here, Selena Gomez has called it quits with The Weeknd after 10 months, and we discuss celebrity makeup lines. We reveal the jack-o-lantern winner, Maribeth sings her spooky Halloween songs, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us ghost stories, and Wendy Williams passed out live on her TV show.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live