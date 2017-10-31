Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

LeBron James Dresses As ‘Pennywise’ For Halloween

(997 NOW) – Warriors fans may clown LeBron James on and off the court, but it’s his near perfect Pennywise costume that has the internet giving him his props.

On Monday, James donned the frightening make-up and clown costume from the hit movie IT for his annual Halloween costume party. The 32-year-old basketball star posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption “Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks,”

Check out more photos, below:

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward did such an amazing job, he is barely recognizable underneath all that make up. At a height of 6’8,” imagine how menacing his costume must be in person.

Last year, James dressed up as Martin Lawrence’s character, ‘Jerome’.

