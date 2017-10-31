LeBron James Dresses As ‘Pennywise’ For Halloween

(997 NOW) – Warriors fans may clown LeBron James on and off the court, but it’s his near perfect Pennywise costume that has the internet giving him his props.

On Monday, James donned the frightening make-up and clown costume from the hit movie IT for his annual Halloween costume party. The 32-year-old basketball star posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption “Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks,”

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Check out more photos, below:

LeBron dressed up as Pennywise for Halloween. *shudders* pic.twitter.com/BVab5aR5io — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2017

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward did such an amazing job, he is barely recognizable underneath all that make up. At a height of 6’8,” imagine how menacing his costume must be in person.

Last year, James dressed up as Martin Lawrence’s character, ‘Jerome’.



