Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students with Bicycle Ride-By

Filed Under: Selena Gomez

By Scott T. Sterling

Selena Gomez got up close and personal with some lucky fans.

Gomez kicked off the week by taking a casual bike ride past a Studio City, CA, high school.

In case students didn’t recognize the celebrity as she rode by, her and assistant were rocking out to Gomez’s new collaboration with Marshmello, “Wolves.”

Gomez was kind enough to pull over and hang out with fans, including one shy toddler who told the singer that she didn’t like “Wolves.”

See videos and images from the fun moment below.

