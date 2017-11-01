9 Restaurants To Enjoy For World Vegan Day

Today (11/1) is World Vegan Day and the Bay Area is one of the best places to celebrate the plant-based diet. From restaurants that offer diverse vegan and vegetarian options to ones that specialize in vegan cooking, The Bay has a lot of delicious meat-free option.

Here are a few of the best but if we missed your favorite share it in the comments!

Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St.

San Francisco, CA

gracias-madre.com

Gracias Madre is a San Francisco institution. They have been creating delicious vegan Mexican food with non-GMO ingredients for years.

Souley Vegan

301 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94607

www.souleyvegan.com/

Oakland’s Souley Vegan serves up some of your favorite Southern and Soul food with a vegan twist. Classics like fried okra, cornbread, gumbos, and more. All plant based.

VeggieGrill

1320 Locust St.

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

www.veggiegrill.com

Classic American fare with all veggie and vegan options.

The Butcher’s Son

1941 University Avenue

Berkeley, CA 94704

www.thebutchersveganson.com

The offers everything that you’d want in a classic Delicatessen and Bakery but vegan and vegetarian style.

Nourish Café

189 6th Avenue (near California)

San Francisco, CA 94118

1030 Hyde Street (near California)

San Francisco, CA 94109

www.nourishcafesf.com

Nourish Café is 100% plant-based and uses organic, whole foods and non-GMO ingredients to create delicious, wholesome and healthy foods. We use only natural sweeteners and minimal oils.

Flacos Authentic Vegetarian Comida

3031 Adeline St.

Berkeley, CA 94703

flacos.com

Flacos is “devoted to providing delicious, nutritious, and affordable food for those desiring a plant-based meal.”

Seed & Salt

2240 Chestnut Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

seedandsalt.com

Seed + Salt is Northern California chef-driven cuisine done clean – plant-based, organic, ethically & locally sourced, plus free of things that aren’t alwa, s good for you like gluten, dairy, refined sugar, trans fats, and GMOs.

Garden Fresh Vegetarian Restaurant

460 Ramona Street

Palo Alto, CA 94301

1245 West El Camino Real

Mountain View, CA 94040

www.gardenfresh.us

Vegan Chinese-inspired meals with mock meat and fresh vegetables.

Merit Vegan Cuisine

548 Lawrence Express Way

Sunnyvale, CA 94086

www.meritvegetarian.com

They offer Vietnamese, Indian, Chinese, Thai, and Japanese dishes.