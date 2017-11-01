Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.01.17)

Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Golden State Warriors, SOFIA VERGARA, Wendy Williams

The guys discuss the trick-or-treaters last night, Wendy Williams passed out on live TV from stress, and the two women lost at sea are being called out for lying. One iPhone X employee got fired for leaking the phone, Sephora is being sued for giving a woman oral herpes, and Cardi B might get a million dollar televised wedding. Listeners call in about annoying neighbors, Adele turned down a million dollar performance, and Teresa Giudice threw major shade at Sofia Vergara.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


