Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (11.01.17)

On today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show,

Jason grills Heklina about her annual Halloween costume contest. Was there yet again, collusion between the hosts, and the winner of the costume contest?

Plus, the gang talks about the latest Ouija board seance that Heklina led. The team is a little more skeptical about this one though.

All this and more, on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show.

