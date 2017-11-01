Millie Bobby Brown Raps First Season of ‘Stranger Things’

NEW YORK (997 NOW) – If you feel like it’s been a while and you need a refresher of what happened on season one of ‘Stranger Things,’ you’re in luck. Millie Bobby Brown who plays “Eleven” can recap the events in rap form.
During her guest spot on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Brown if she can repeat her performance from the last time she appeared on the show. Brown obliged, but with one condition. She would rap the entire first season of the hit Netflix show.
In case you wanted to rap-a-long, YouTube provided Millie Bobby Brown’s lyrics below:
Let’s go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three
Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D
There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike
But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!
That’s when they met me Elev
I had no hair on my head
I had been so close to dead
Courtesy of Dr. Brenner who’s huntin’ me twenty-four sev
Joyce was hanging Christmas lights in the web
Started hearing something Willy had said
This could be a message from the beyond
What happened to Barb? She’s just gone in the Upside Down
Hopper’s on top of the case
I’m throwing vans into space
I’m lying down in a tank
Trying my best to find Willy and Dustin’s got pudding for days
Demogorgon’s getting’ all in my way
Blast him to pieces just like a grenade
Will’s now at home coughin’ slugs in the sink
What happened to me? I’m in the Upside Down
What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how
Upside down. What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how
All I need is my Eggo waffles, I’m in love with those
What I’m left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose
Bad news when you see that bloody nose
Bad news when you see that bloody nose
The second season of ‘Stranger Things’ featuring Millie Bobby Brown is currently available on Netflix.
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.