Millie Bobby Brown Raps First Season of ‘Stranger Things’

NEW YORK (997 NOW) – If you feel like it’s been a while and you need a refresher of what happened on season one of ‘Stranger Things,’ you’re in luck. Millie Bobby Brown who plays “Eleven” can recap the events in rap form.

During her guest spot on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon asked Brown if she can repeat her performance from the last time she appeared on the show. Brown obliged, but with one condition. She would rap the entire first season of the hit Netflix show.





In case you wanted to rap-a-long, YouTube provided Millie Bobby Brown’s lyrics below:

Let’s go back to Indiana, circa Nineteen Eighty-Three

Just four boys in the basement chillin’ playin’ D&D

There was Lucas there was Willy Will and Dustin, there was Mike

But one night Will goes missing while he’s riding on his bike – yikes!

That’s when they met me Elev

I had no hair on my head

I had been so close to dead

Courtesy of Dr. Brenner who’s huntin’ me twenty-four sev

Joyce was hanging Christmas lights in the web

Started hearing something Willy had said

This could be a message from the beyond

What happened to Barb? She’s just gone in the Upside Down

Hopper’s on top of the case

I’m throwing vans into space

I’m lying down in a tank

Trying my best to find Willy and Dustin’s got pudding for days

Demogorgon’s getting’ all in my way

Blast him to pieces just like a grenade

Will’s now at home coughin’ slugs in the sink

What happened to me? I’m in the Upside Down

What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how

Upside down. What about now? The saga continues, tune in to see how

All I need is my Eggo waffles, I’m in love with those

What I’m left with when I use my powers is a bloody nose

Bad news when you see that bloody nose

Bad news when you see that bloody nose



The second season of ‘Stranger Things’ featuring Millie Bobby Brown is currently available on Netflix.

