Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop stars—they really are just like us. They go to Target, they pump their own gas and on occasion, pop stars will reunite with exes they never imagined they’d date again. Case in point: Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

That’s not to say that former flames Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are an item again, but there’s plenty of evidence to fuel the rampant rumors swirling around the pair.

Related: Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students with Bicycle Ride-By

It all began when the bombshell announcement dropped that Gomez and boyfriend the Weeknd (AKA Abel Tesfaye) had called it quits after nearly a year together.

Around the same time as the breakup, the Weeknd went on an Instagram unfollowing spree, disconnecting from Gomez’s family and friends, including her mom. Ouch.

Then came the breakfast heard ’round the world, when Gomez and ex-boyfriend Bieber were spotted having a morning meal, followed by some religious time with a shared trip to church.

Now we have evidence of the Weeknd cozying up with an unidentified female at a Toronto nightclub, while Gomez is spending even more time with Bieber riding bikes, which appears to be her new favorite pastime.

Plot twist: while out riding her bike (natch) in Studio City, Gomez was spotting wearing a jacket that once belonged to the Weeknd. Is she having second thoughts? Is she triumphantly showing off the spoils of her former flame? Maybe she was just chilly and the jacket was right there? We’ll likely never know.

The real question of the day, however, still remains: are Gomez and Bieber really back together? Only time and determined paparazzi will tell. Because while pop stars are just like us, in many ways, they just aren’t. They’re rich, famous and have their every move captured and recorded for the rest of the world to consume like Halloween candy. Yummy!