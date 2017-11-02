Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.02.17)

Congrats to the Astros for winning the World Series, Lady Gaga is engaged to Christian Carino, and Wendy Williams claims she is not going anywhere. One woman claims she got 20 guys to buy her iPhones and was able to buy a house in China, Beyonce is starring in the new Lion King movie, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us how competitive they get when they play video games, The Rock still has major beef with Tyrese, and one Astros player proposed at the World Series.

