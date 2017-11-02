Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa Proposes To Girlfriend After World Series Win

LOS ANGELES (997 NOW) – After winning the World Series title against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros’ shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez on live television.

Correa completely surprised the former Miss Texas USA when in the middle of a Fox Sports interview, he says “…and right now, I’m about to take another big step in my life.” He then turns to Rodriguez, gets down on his knees and asks her to marry him. A tweet from Fox sports caught the proposal with the caption “SHE SAID YES! 1 night, 2 rings for Carlos Correa.”

SHE SAID YES! 1 night, 2 rings for Carlos Correa. https://t.co/N4XLUPL6yW — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 2, 2017

“He had been so focused on the game,” Rodriguez said. “All he ever talked about was winning the World Series, so I never really thought something like this would be on his mind, so when it all went down, I was just shocked.”

Apparently, some of Correa’s teammates were in on it. “We were supposed to do it (after) Game 6, but then we didn’t play our game.” Third baseman Alex Bregman said. “Came back today, won the World Series, the guy proposed to his girlfriend. It was unbelievable.”

“Everyone knew besides me,” Rodriguez said. “I’m really good at finding stuff out. Every time I had a surprise birthday party, I would always find out. So I was literally in just the complete dark about this. Everyone knew but me.”

Houston earned their World Series title with a 5-1 win against the Dodgers during Game 7, Wednesday night.

In 2015, Correa was named AL Rookie of the Year. During this year’s World Series, he slugged out eight hits, two of were homers.

The couple lives together in Texas with their puppy “Groot.”



©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.