The Holidays Begin At The Disneyland® Resort

99.7 NOW! wants you to enjoy all the fun! At Disney California Adventure® Park, join in the Festival of Holidays celebration, featuring a diversity of sights sounds and tastes, including the lively street party, Disney ¡Viva Navidad! And behold the World of Color—Season of Light, the sparkling nighttime winter fantasy. Over at Disneyland® Park, sail in to “it’s a small world” holiday. Marvel at the shimmering Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle. And so much more.

This is the time to gather with family and friends at the place where the holidays begin…and the magic never ends.

How to Win:

1) Listen, win, & get qualified weekdays at 8:05 AM with Fernando & Greg.

2) Listen, win, & get qualified weekdays at 5:05 PM with St. John.

3) Caller 99 wins a 4-pack of tickets to share the Disney Magic this holiday season, plus you’re in the running for the Grand Prize vacation to the Disneyland® Resort for four … including hotel stay and park tickets!

Click here for more Disneyland® holiday magic!

Attractions and entertainment are subject to change without notice. As to Disney/Pixar properties/artwork: ©Disney/Pixar

Click Here for Official Rules