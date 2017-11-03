Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Andy Grammer Announces New Album ‘The Good Parts,’ 2018 Tour Dates

Photo: Courtesy S Curve

By Scott T. Sterling

Andy Grammer is preparing for a busy new year.

The singer-songwriter has revealed an impending third album, The Good Parts, due to debut on Dec. 1. Grammer also shared the track “Smoke Clears” from the new release.

The singer is set to hit the road in support of the project, revealing a slate of tour dates that kick off in San Francisco on March 14.

“Album 1 is proving that you’re worth listening to, album 2 is proving that it wasn’t a fluke, and album 3 is the most authentic thing I’ve ever done,” Grammer said in a press statement.

Grammer fans can also catch the singer when he performs during this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Check out the tracklisting for The Good Parts, “Smoke Clears” and Andy’s full tour schedule below.

  1. Smoke Clears
  2. Freeze
  3. The Good Parts
  4. Spaceship
  5. Fresh Eyes
  6. 85
  7. Always
  8. Workin On It
  9. Grown Ass Man Child
  10. This Ain’t Love
  11. Civil War
  12. Grow
  13. Give Love (featuring LunchMoney Lewis)

3/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
3/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theatre
3/16 – Santa Ynez, CA @ Chumash Casino
3/17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
3/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
3/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
3/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
3/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
3/24 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
3/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre & Café
3/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis
3/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
3/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
4/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
4/03 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
4/05 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
4/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
4/07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
4/09 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
4/13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
4/14 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
4/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

