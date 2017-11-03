Employee Deactivated Trump’s Twitter Account On Their Last Day With The Company

On their last day working at Twitter, a customer support employee reportedly deactivated the personal account of Donald Trump.

His Twitter account @realDonaldTrump was unavailable for 11 minutes due to the actions of the now former employee.

The social media company initially said the outage was due to human error but later released a statement saying the deactivation “was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

