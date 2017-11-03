Win: A Thanksgiving Dinner From Whole Foods Market!

This Thanksgiving, get together over something better with a Whole Foods Market Traditional Organic Thanksgiving Dinner!

This delicious meal includes a juicy, tender organic Diestel oven-roasted turkey, organic creamy mashed potatoes, organic traditional herb stuffing, organic turkey gravy and more!

Visit www.shop.wfm.com for details.

HOW TO WIN:

❶ Listen to Fernando & Greg weekdays at 8:20 AM.

❷ Be caller 99 at 888.456.9970 when you hear the cue to call in and win.

❸ Caller 99 wins a Whole Foods Market Traditional Organic Thanksgiving Dinner!