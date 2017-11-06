Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.06.17)

Fernando ran a half marathon, Kevin Spacey is being booted by Netflix all together, and Jackie reviews the iPhone X. We give you the latest in Freaky Florida, Lamar Odom passed out from excessive drinking, and we tell you who to avoid in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in about taking long showers, George Clooney is taking a break from acting, and Selena Gomez’s friends are telling her to stay away from Justin Bieber.

