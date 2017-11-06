Meek Mill Sentenced to 2-4 Years in Prison for Probation Violations

Meek Mill will return to jail after violating his parole.

CBS Philadelphia reports that Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley sentenced the rapper to 2-4 years in state prison.

Mill, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, has a history of multiple arrests and parole violations.

The rapper has yet to comment publicly on this development.