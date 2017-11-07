Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.07.17)

Michelle Obama is in San Francisco today, Camila Cabello broke a record with ‘Havana’, and we discuss the Texas mass shooting. Jackie is playing games with her man because of a new book, Meek Mill received a 2-4 year sentence in prison, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in about playing games with your significant other, and Shaq ate the hottest chip ever on live TV.

