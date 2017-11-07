Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Flip Bel-Air Home for Big Profit: Report

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have emerged as real estate moguls, reportedly flipping a Bel-Air residence to the tune of an $8.8 million profit (via TMZ).

The couple purchased the one-acre property in 2013 for $9 million, selling it this year for $17.8 million, enough to make it the highest price ever paid for the tony Bel-Air Crest community.

West and Kardashian definitely left their imprint on the 10,000 square foot residence, stripping it down to the studs and rebuilding it from the ground up at a cost well into the millions.

The buyer? Silicon Valley-based Ukrainian philanthropist Marina Acton, who is pursuing a career in music. Acton was quoted saying that she found the house “creative and inspiring.”