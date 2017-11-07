Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ is Out Friday, Will You Be Able to Stream It?

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation comes out this Friday (Nov. 1o). But will you be able to stream it?

Three years ago, Swift threw a wrench into the current paradigm when she withheld 1989 from streaming services and took a stand on behalf of artists’ rights to compensation, a position she laid out in an open letter to Apple. The singer has since come to terms with and returned her catalog to the major streaming services. She even appeared in some humorous ads for Apple Music.

The New York Times reached out to Taylor’s management to find out whether Reputation, would be available on streaming platforms. Her team and reps for Spotify declined to comment on the release strategy. But four executives from streaming services “said they did not expect the album to be made available for streaming, at least at first.” They also acknowledged that could change.

Her new singles “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” “Gorgeous,” and “Call It What You Want” have all hit Apple, Spotify and other services over the last few months, signaling her continued willingness to work with the companies.

Stephanie Kellar, an associate professor at the Berklee College of Music told the Times: “I anticipate she will hold it from streaming until she hits some sales mark, and then she will revisit that decision.”

For now, it’s all speculation. What we know for sure is that Taylor’s sixth studio album will become available on Friday.