Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.08.17)

Filed Under: Kanye West, Fernando and Greg, Kelly Clarkson, Daily Podcast

Twitter has a 280 character limit for everyone now, Kelly Clarkson thought she was asexual before meeting her husband, and everyone in the office is getting sick. The first transgender person has been elected as an official, Kanye West might be coming out with a music streaming service, and we talk to Greg’s Mom Ginger. Listeners call in to talk about stressing over missed TV shows, and Lavar Ball’s son got arrested in China for theft.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live