Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.08.17)

Twitter has a 280 character limit for everyone now, Kelly Clarkson thought she was asexual before meeting her husband, and everyone in the office is getting sick. The first transgender person has been elected as an official, Kanye West might be coming out with a music streaming service, and we talk to Greg’s Mom Ginger. Listeners call in to talk about stressing over missed TV shows, and Lavar Ball’s son got arrested in China for theft.

6am – 7am:



7am – 8am:



8am – 9am: