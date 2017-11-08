G-Eazy Reveals ‘The Beautiful and Damned’ Album and Film Release Date

By Scott T. Sterling

G-Eazy has finally revealed the release date of his upcoming double-album, The Beautiful and Damned, and it’s coming with an accompanying short film. Both are set to debut on Dec. 15.

The rapper made the big reveal on social media, sharing the album’s cover art and a trailer for the film.

“The concept of it is kinda split in half and it’s two CDs, but for all intents and purposes its 20 songs, it’s just a long album,” he told Billboard. “The concept of it is kinda like its about the lifestyle, ‘The Beautiful and Damned.’ Like being a kid, having the dream of doing this, starting from square one, from outside looking in from without having nothing — to chasing this dream, and then all these years down the road of following this yellow brick road trying to get to where you’re going, one day waking up and being like, ‘Did it take me where I wanted to go?’ This fantasy of, like, sex, drugs, & rock ‘n’ roll is kinda clichéd, but it’s clichéd for a reason. It’s dark.”

The album will feature A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Halsey, Kehlani, Charlie Puth, E-40 and Norwegian singer-songwriter Anna of the North.

Check out the announcement below and watch the trailer, which contains some explicit language, now at Radio.com.