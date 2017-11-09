Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.09.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Drake, Fernando and Greg, Wendy Williams

Rain is taking over the Bay, Drake’s birthday wish is a really expensive Harry Potter book, and there’s more drama in the Ball Family case. Ginger got a shoutout on her local radio station, and a new talent show on Fox decided on their judges, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us how they have crazy thoughts during their work meetings, Wendy Williams is going through significant weight loss amid the cheating scandal, and LeBron James has been sliding in another woman’s DMs.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live