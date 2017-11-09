Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.09.17)

Rain is taking over the Bay, Drake’s birthday wish is a really expensive Harry Potter book, and there’s more drama in the Ball Family case. Ginger got a shoutout on her local radio station, and a new talent show on Fox decided on their judges, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to tell us how they have crazy thoughts during their work meetings, Wendy Williams is going through significant weight loss amid the cheating scandal, and LeBron James has been sliding in another woman’s DMs.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: