HBO Announces That All ‘Harry Potter’ Films Are Coming To The Network

The new year will be filled with wizards and muggles on HBO.

HBO has announced that all 8 Harry Potter films and the prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be available HBO GO, HBO NOW, HBO On Demand starting January 1st, 2018. This marks the first time all 8 films have been available unedited and commercial-free simultaneously through a single network or service.

“We are delighted to welcome the Harry Potter films to our catalogue of award-winning original programming and crowd-pleasing theatrical films. HBO has a long-standing reputation as the home of the best classic and recently released Hollywood movies, and having the Harry Potter franchise furthers our objective to bring quality entertainment to our subscribers across all of our platforms,” says Bruce Grivetti, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and President, Film Programming in a press release.

To celebrate HBO will also be having a Harry Potter marathon starting Monday, January 1st, 2018 at 9:00 AM ET/PT through the early morning of January 2nd, 2018. Following the marathon, HBO Family will air one film each night starting at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Tuesday, January 2nd — Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone

Wednesday, January 3rd — Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Thursday, January 4th — Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Friday, January 5th — Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Saturday, January 6th — Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Sunday, January 7th — Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Monday, January 8th — Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 1

Tuesday, January 9th — Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Wednesday, January 10th — Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

We solemnly swear that we are up to no good.

