“Higgins” of Magnum P.I. John Hillerman Dies at 84

HOUSTON, TX (997 NOW) – He was best known for his role as ‘Higgins’ on the hit CBS series “Magnum P.I.,” John Hillerman died Thursday at the age of 84.

According to his nephew, Chris Tritico, Hillerman died of natural causes at his home in Houston, Texas. He retired there 17 years ago, near his birthplace of Denison. “He had an outstanding sense of humor and was one of the most well-read people I ever met. You couldn’t play Scrabble with him,” Tritico said.

Hillerman is also remembered fondly as Howard Johnson in Mel Brooks’ western comedy Blazing Sadles where his natural southern accent comes through. But it was his role as the British caretaker Jonathan Quayle Higgins III, or simply “Higgins” on “Magnum P.I.” Hillerman is best known for.

He appeared on other televisions show including “The Betty White Show,” “The Love Boat” “Valerie” and “Murder She Wrote.” Hillerman’s last film was in 1996 when he played Dr. Whitehead on A Very Brady Sequel

Hillerman is survived by his sister Jo Ann Tritico, his seven nieces and his nephew, Chris.

