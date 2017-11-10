Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.10.17)

Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Taylor Swift

Greg gives his review of Thor Ragnarok, Taylor Swift’s Reputation album broke records, and the guys interview Theresa from the Long Island Medium. We bring you the latest in What the Friday, and we play Complete The Query. Listeners call in to tell us about being afraid to open the door for strangers, the Band Together concert raised a ton of money for Norcal fires last night, and Colin Kaepernick is still being shopped around.

