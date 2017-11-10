Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

G-Eazy Reveals New Song ‘The Plan’ with Steamy Music Video

Filed Under: G-Eazy

By Scott T. Sterling

G-Eazy is partying hard in the music video for his new song, “The Plan.”

“The Plan” is the latest track taken from the rapper’s upcoming album, The Beautiful & Damned, due to debut Dec. 15.

The song celebrates G-Eazy’s success with a black and white music video featuring a party rife with excess. A bevy of booty-shaking swimsuit models populate a mansion where Eazy is seen rapping the track’s verses.

Check out the steamy clip, which contains explicit lyrics, now at Radio.com.

