KFC Sent A Portrait To The Guy Who Figured Out They Follow ’11 Herb And Spices’

Last month, Mike Edgette won the internet when he noticed that KFC Twitter page only followed 11 accounts.

5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.

To reward his catch KFC went over the top and sent Edgette a giant portrait of himself on Colonel Sanders’ shoulders. In addition to the painting, they gave him 52 KFC gift cards or KFC for a year and a signed note from the Colonel himself.

HT AdWeek

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.