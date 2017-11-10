Una Pizza Napoletana Closing In San Francisco And Moving To New York

The wildly popular Una Pizza Napoletana (210 11th St.) is set to close in late November or early December.

In operation 4 days a week in SOMA since 2010, Anthony Mangieri makes his award-winning pizza’s in San Francisco with dough made using a special three-day process, unrefrigerated and naturally leavened, in a single room attached to an old auto garage.

Mangieri has decided to move his signature Naples’ style pizzas back to New York in a partnership with Contra‘s and Wildair‘s chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske Valtierra. The new restaurant, at 175 Orchard Street in New York, will maintain the Una Pizza Napoletana and the signature pizzas with the addition of Italian small plates from Stone and gelati and desserts from Von Hauske Valtierra.

“It’s going to be the same kind of stuff I’ve been working on my whole career combined with the stuff these guys do,” Mangieri told Eater. “I’ve been following [them] for years. I wouldn’t be doing this with anyone else.”

So, if you want to try this excellent pizza, you only have a few weeks left. And remember that Una Pizza Napoletana is only open Wednesday through Saturday from 5:00 PM until Mangieri runs out of dough.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.