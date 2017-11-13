Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.13.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Stranger Things, Taylor Swift

The guys discuss Stranger Things 2, Taylor Swift broke records with her album Reputation, and the 49ers finally won a game. Someone shot themselves for money in Freaky Florida, Ed Sheeran is back on tour after breaking his arms, and Jackie tells you who to stay away from in Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to tell us whose food they avoid during Thanksgiving, and Shaq spent a million dollars on his daughter’s Sweet Sixteen.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


