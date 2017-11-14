Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.14.17)

Ayesha Curry opened her new BBQ restaurant in San Francisco, Meek Mill’s prison sentence isn’t going over well with other celebs, and more info about LiAngelo Ball’s case in China has come to light. We are all doing the One Chip Challenge on the show with the hottest pepper in the world, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about being single, the Spice Girls may be getting together for a reunion, and Lebron James rode the NY Subway.

6am – 7am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:



Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: