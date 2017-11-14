Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (11.14.17)

Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, LeBron James

Ayesha Curry opened her new BBQ restaurant in San Francisco, Meek Mill’s prison sentence isn’t going over well with other celebs, and more info about LiAngelo Ball’s case in China has come to light. We are all doing the One Chip Challenge on the show with the hottest pepper in the world, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to talk about being single, the Spice Girls may be getting together for a reunion, and Lebron James rode the NY Subway.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live