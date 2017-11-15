Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Four Years Later San Francisco Still Loves Batkid

BatKid
BatKid (Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

Four years ago, Miles Scott stole the heart of San Franciscans and the rest of the world when his wish to be Batman for the day was granted.

On Friday, November 15, 2013, the five-year-old Batkid saved the day when villains stole Giants mascot Lou Seal, attempted to rob a downtown bank, and other attempted other evil deeds.

The events of the day lead to a feature documentary on the adorable Miles called Batkid Begins.

Miles even got a personal message from President Obama.

Four years later, Miles is a healthy 9-year-old.

Here are some video and images from the spectacular day.

batkid2 Four Years Later San Francisco Still Loves Batkid

(Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

188111729 8 Four Years Later San Francisco Still Loves Batkid

(Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

188111598 8 Four Years Later San Francisco Still Loves Batkid

(Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

188113098 8 Four Years Later San Francisco Still Loves Batkid

(Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

