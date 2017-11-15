Click here for ALL NEW App to listen to 99.7 NOW! + F&G!

Drake Commemorates 6th Anniversary of ‘Take Care’

Filed Under: Drake
Photo: Ron Turenne / NBAE / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The “6 God” remembers.

Drake is commemorating the sixth anniversary of his second studio album, Take Care.

Related: Drake is a Hardcore ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

The rapper shared a post on Instagram looking pensively at a list of songs.

Take Care 6 Year Anniversary…here’s a pic of me looking at some early draft of a track list,” he captioned the photo, which was taken by his longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib.

Take Care featured such collaborative hits as “Crew Love” with the Weeknd , the title track featuring Rihanna and “Make Me Proud” with Nicki Minaj.

The album debuted at No. 1 when it was released back in 2011, going on to sell more than four million copies.

Take Care 6 Year Anniversary...here’s a pic of me looking at some early draft of a track list...photo by @ovo40

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

More From 99.7 NOW!

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live