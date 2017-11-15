Vince Staples and Tyler the Creator Reveal Joint 2018 Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Vince Staples and Tyler the Creator are set to unite for a 23-city North American tour in 2018.

The Los Angeles rappers will kick off their tour on Jan. 26 in Vancouver, Canada. Pre-sale tickets for the Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples tour will be available on Thursday, Nov. 16th, from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 10:00 p.m. (local time). General on-sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. (local time) the next day, Friday, November 17th. Tickets available here.

See the complete list of tour dates below.

01/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/27 – Portland, OR @ Memorial Coliseum

01/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Armory

01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

02/02 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

02/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

02/06 – Denver, CO @ 1stBank Center

02/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ World Congress Center

02/12 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

02/13 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre

02/15 – Philly, PA @ Liacouras Center

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Ricoh Coliseum

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/21 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

02/23 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG

02/25 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

03/01 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom