Marc E. Bassy Performs On The StubHub StageMarc E. Bassy meet-n-greet on the StubHub stage in the 99.7NOW! Lounge in San Francisco on July 12, 2017.

Marc E. Bassy Meet-N-Greet On The StubHub StageMarc E. Bassy meet-n-greet on the StubHub stage in the 99.7NOW! Lounge in San Francisco on July 12, 2017.

Charlie Puth Performs On The StubHub StagePhotos from the performance from Charlie Puth on the StubHub Stage in the 99.7 [NOW!] Lounge.

Charlie Puth Meet-N-Greet On The StubHub StageCharlie Puth meet-n-greet on the StubHub stage in the 99.7NOW! Lounge in San Francisco on July 11, 2017.

7.11.17 Shawn Mendes At Oracle

7.8.17 Serramonte Mall w/ Shan