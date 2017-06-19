SEND YOUR SQUAD TO

SIX FLAGS DISCOVERY KINGDOM!

99.7 NOW is hooking you up this Spring with tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in celebration of its newest attraction, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth!

Coming this May 27th, WONDER WOMAN Lasso of Truth is a power-packed super pendulum ride that will send guests on a dizzying journey in this thrilling and extreme attraction. WONDER WOMAN, the most iconic female Super Hero, is the embodiment of justice, equality and peace; she is the symbol of female empowerment, as she seeks to fight evil at every turn. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

2017 Season Passes on sale now!

Buy four and get one free Season Parking Pass!

Hurry – After June 18 prices go up and free parking goes away!

For more details, visit sixflags.com/discoverykingdom

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Entry deadline is 6/16/17 at 11:59pm PT. One (1) entry per person. One (1) email address per person. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on 6/19/17. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible online entries received. Prize: Six (6) tickets to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom valued at $323.94. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. Station’s computer is the official time keeping device for the Promotion. The Station is not responsible for entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties and other technological problems.