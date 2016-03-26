WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Electric Bounce House 5: General Info

99.7 NOW! presents #EBH5 – Electric Bounce House 5 on Thursday, March 16th at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Electric Bounce House 5: Tickets

Here is all the ticket info for Electric Bounce House 5!

Electric Bounce House 5: Steve Aoki

Learn more about Steve Aoki before he performs at Electric Bounce House 5!

Electric Bounce House 5: Axwell Λ Ingrosso

Learn more about Axwell Λ Ingrosso before they perform at Electric Bounce House 5!

Electric Bounce House 5: Krewella

Learn more about Krewella before they perform at Electric Bounce House 5!

Electric Bounce House 5: St. John

Learn more about St. John before he takes the stage at Electric Bounce House 5.

Electric Bounce House 5: Frequently Asked Question

Tickets: On sale Monday, February 27th at 5pm at Ticketmaster All tickets are $50 General Admission (plus applicable fees). When do the doors open? 7:00 PM Show Start Time: 8:00 PM Approx. Set Times: Set […]

Electric Bounce House 5: Directions, Public Transportation, And Parking

Get parking information and details on how to get to Electric Bounce House 5 at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Electric Bounce House 4: Performance Shots

See pictures of Diplo, Dillon Harris, Cash Cash, and more at Electric Bounce House 4. (Photos: Marc Fong)

Electric Bounce House 4: Fan Photos 4

More pictures of fans at Electric Bounce House 4!

