St. John

stjohn4x3 01 St. John

St. John

Bebe Rexha

Win Tix: Bebe Rexha

See Bebe Rexha’s – All Your Fault Tour, March 11th at The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco.

01/25/2017

charli

Video: Charli XCX Backstage Interview At Triple Ho Show 5.0

St. John chats backstage with Charli XCX at Triple Ho Show 5.0.

997 Now–12/09/2014

magic770

Interview: MAGIC! With St. John At The 2014 AMA’s Pre-Party

Magic is always cool to hang out and chat with … They are going to be on stage with a Big Time Star at the AMA’s. Find out who and why they only did one run through before the big show!

997 Now–11/24/2014

zendaya4x3-01

Interview: Zendaya With St. John At The 2014 AMA’s Pre-Party

Loved when St. John got to talk to the Bay’s own, Zendaya! Can you believe he actually told her congrats on NOT doing the Aaliyah movie that everyone’s been hating on since it aired last weekend! WOW Saint!

997 Now–11/24/2014

(Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Interview: Megan Nicole With St. John At The 2014 AMA’s Pre-Party

Want to know how Megan Nicole got to get 5 BILLION views on YouTube and how she feels about the music industry?

997 Now–11/24/2014

bigsean02

Interview: Big Sean With St John At the 2014 AMA’s Pre-Party

St. John was in Los Angeles at the official AMA’s Pre-Party when he caught up with Big Sean for a chat about music, sneakers and more.

997 Now–11/24/2014

Jennifer Lopez (Gomillion & Leupold for Capitol Music Group)

Jennifer Lopez Makes A ‘Booty’ Call At 997 [NOW!]

J Lo made a Booty call at 99.7 Monday.

997 Now–10/06/2014

(Photo by Adam Gasson/Getty Images and MTV Europe)

St. John Talks To Kiesza About Competing In the Miss Canada Pageant While She Was A Navy Recruit

“It was a pretty interesting experience.”

997 Now–09/03/2014

Chromeo 058

Chromeo Talk About The Rise Of EDM, Their Shows, DJ Sets, And More

Since forming in Montreal in 2002, Chromeo has slowly built a name for themselves through their records and rigorous touring. David Macklovitch AKA Dave 1 and Patrick Gemayel AKA P-Thugg have been at the EDM game for so long they predate the word “EMD”.

997 Now–07/31/2014

Chromeo 058

Photos: Chromeo At The 99.7 [NOW!] Studios

Check out pictures from Chromeo’s visit to the 99.7 [NOW!] studios in San Francisco on July 23, 2014.

997 Now–07/23/2014

