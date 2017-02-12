WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay
99.7 NOW's Fernando and Greg On the 2017 GRAMMYs
99.7 NOW Fernando and Greg guest on KPIX 5's Bay Sunday with host Kenny Choi where they talk about the 2017 GRAMMY Awards...
Program: KPIX 5 News Morning
Categories: KPIXTV 99.7 NOW

Maggie Lindemann Performs In The 99.7 NOW! LoungeCheck out video of Maggie Lindemann performing on the StubHub stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge.
Maggie Lindemann Interview With StrawberryStrawberry interviews Maggie Lindemann performing on the StubHub Stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge on January 31, 2017.
Super Bowl LI Commercials!Every year we look forward to the commercials during the Super Bowl! While some people were disappointed this year some also enjoyed it! See which ones the Fernando and Greg Morning Show liked the most!
Guess Who's Not Going To The GRAMMYs!We all know that EVERYONE can't be there but when 3 major heavy hitters aren't in attendance at this years GRAMMYs it will be very obvious!

Meet Grammy Nominated Oakland Artist Fantastic NegritoA few years back, Fantastic Negrito was busking in BART stations. Now he's up for his first Grammy for his debut album titled, 'The Last Days Of Oakland. Betty Yu talked to him.
Pilot Removed From UA Flight After Bizarre RantAn out-of-uniform United Airlines pilot was removed from a plane bound for San Francisco International Airport after a bizarre rant about politics and her divorce. Andria Borba has the details.

