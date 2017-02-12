99.7 NOW's Fernando and Greg On the 2017 GRAMMYs

99.7 NOW's Fernando and Greg On the 2017 GRAMMYs99.7 NOW Fernando and Greg guest on KPIX 5's Bay Sunday with host Kenny Choi where they talk about the 2017 GRAMMY Awards...
Meet Grammy Nominated Oakland Artist Fantastic NegritoA few years back, Fantastic Negrito was busking in BART stations. Now he's up for his first Grammy for his debut album titled, 'The Last Days Of Oakland. Betty Yu talked to him.
Pilot Removed From UA Flight After Bizarre RantAn out-of-uniform United Airlines pilot was removed from a plane bound for San Francisco International Airport after a bizarre rant about politics and her divorce. Andria Borba has the details.