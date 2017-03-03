Alex Aiono Interview With Big Reid!Alex Aiono stopped by the 99.7 [NOW!] studios to talk to Big Reid about his YouTube covers, the love he has for his fans, and his NEW Single "Work The Middle". Plus Alex talks about visiting the Bay and craziest fan experience! Oh and since he loves his fans so much, he left you guys an awesome message at the end! Enjoy!

James Arthur Talks To Christian About Dream Collabs, Future Plans & MoreAfter massive worldwide success of "Say You Won't Let Go" James Arthur stopped by the 99.7[NOW!] studio for an interview with Christian. The two talk about some of James' biggest moments of his career and how he got to where he is today. James also tells Christian his dream collaborations and what his plans are for the future.

Serena Williams Surprises Tennis Players At Dolores Park!Imagine you're just enjoying a night of tennis at Dolores Park in San Francisco and out of know where SERENA WILLIAMS walks up and challenges you to a Tennis match!! Yea, that happened.....

Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey Still Missing!Its been a few weeks since Super Bowl 51 and Tom Brady's game worn jersey is still missing. The jersey was taken after the game and authorities still have no leads.

Finally The Bachelorette Switches Things Up!For the first time ever The Bachelorette has casted an African American woman as the next Bachelorette! Find out who will finally be watching the show!

99.7 NOW's Fernando and Greg On the 2017 GRAMMYs99.7 NOW Fernando and Greg guest on KPIX 5's Bay Sunday with host Kenny Choi where they talk about the 2017 GRAMMY Awards...