Alex Aiono Interview With Big Reid!
Alex Aiono stopped by the 99.7 [NOW!] studios to talk to Big Reid about his YouTube covers, the love he has for his fans, and his NEW Single "Work The Middle". Plus Alex talks about visiting the Bay and craziest fan experience! Oh and since he loves his fans so much, he left you guys an awesome message at the end! Enjoy!
