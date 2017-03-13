Daniel Skye Performing Live On The StubHub StageWatch a live performance from Daniel Skye on the StubHub Stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge.

Daniel Skye Questions And Answer On The StubHub StageWatch Strawberry and listeners do a Q&A with Daniel Skye on the StubHub stage in the 99.7 NOW! Lounge.

Faith Evans Talks The Notorious B.I.G, His Legacy, and New Album!The First Lady of Bad Boy stopped by to talk to Fernando and Greg last week before the 20th Anniversary of the late Biggie Smalls death! They talked about her new album coming out with BIG and the relationship between her and his mother!

SELFIE EXCHANGE: Pilots sent this video from the cockpitPilots sent this video from the cockpit

Louis Tomlinson Vs. The PaparazziCrazy weekend for One Direction's Louis Tomlinson! Allegedly he got into a fight with a photographer that was getting a little too close for comfort and he was ultimately arrested. Things are a little shake but it also appears that a fan was possibly injured as well.

Alex Aiono Interview With Big Reid!Alex Aiono stopped by the 99.7 [NOW!] studios to talk to Big Reid about his YouTube covers, the love he has for his fans, and his NEW Single "Work The Middle". Plus Alex talks about visiting the Bay and craziest fan experience! Oh and since he loves his fans so much, he left you guys an awesome message at the end! Enjoy!